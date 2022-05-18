Zacks: Analysts Anticipate EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) Will Announce Earnings of $0.49 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share of $0.49 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Fourteen analysts have made estimates for EQT’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.10 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.15. EQT reported earnings per share of $0.07 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 600%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that EQT will report full-year earnings of $2.73 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.87 to $4.10. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $5.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $9.06. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for EQT.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.18). During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share.

EQT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised EQT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. MKM Partners reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of EQT in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on EQT in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on EQT from $33.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on EQT from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.17.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of EQT by 15.6% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,605 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in EQT by 0.4% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 86,842 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,988,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in EQT by 3.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,014 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners raised its holdings in EQT by 5.0% during the first quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners now owns 11,188 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in EQT by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 105,781 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,248,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EQT traded down $2.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.28. 263,774 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,871,084. EQT has a 52-week low of $15.71 and a 52-week high of $45.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.89 billion, a PE ratio of -4.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.90.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 10th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. EQT’s dividend payout ratio is presently -6.05%.

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), including ethane, propane, isobutane, butane, and natural gasoline. As of December 31, 2021, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.7 million gross acres in the Marcellus play.

