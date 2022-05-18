Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Will Announce Earnings of $0.93 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of $0.93 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Interactive Brokers Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.94 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.93. Interactive Brokers Group reported earnings per share of $0.82 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Interactive Brokers Group will report full-year earnings of $3.69 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.62 to $3.75. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $4.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.30 to $4.46. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Interactive Brokers Group.

Get Interactive Brokers Group alerts:

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.82. The firm had revenue of $645.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.34 million. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 3.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share.

IBKR has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $111.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Interactive Brokers Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:IBKR traded down $1.94 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $54.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,524,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 930,813. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.42. The company has a market cap of $22.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.76. Interactive Brokers Group has a 12-month low of $52.18 and a 12-month high of $82.83.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.08%.

In other Interactive Brokers Group news, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.27, for a total transaction of $1,285,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 580,300 shares of company stock valued at $36,646,520. Company insiders own 5.72% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IBKR. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 112.7% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Interactive Brokers Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 692.5% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 72.4% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.49% of the company’s stock.

About Interactive Brokers Group (Get Rating)

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company specializes in executing, clearing, and settling trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), metals, and cryptocurrencies. It also custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Interactive Brokers Group (IBKR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Interactive Brokers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interactive Brokers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.