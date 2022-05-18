Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) to Post $0.45 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $0.45 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Maravai LifeSciences’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.39 and the highest is $0.48. Maravai LifeSciences posted earnings per share of $0.44 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Maravai LifeSciences will report full-year earnings of $1.83 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.77 to $1.88. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.94 to $1.52. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Maravai LifeSciences.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $244.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.29 million. Maravai LifeSciences had a return on equity of 96.51% and a net margin of 25.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 64.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 EPS.

MRVI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Maravai LifeSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Maravai LifeSciences from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Maravai LifeSciences from $48.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Maravai LifeSciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.40.

Shares of NASDAQ MRVI opened at $32.33 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.60. Maravai LifeSciences has a 52 week low of $23.16 and a 52 week high of $63.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 6.55 and a current ratio of 7.14. The stock has a market cap of $8.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.33 and a beta of 0.76.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Maravai LifeSciences by 25.0% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 1.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 33,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after buying an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 4.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 10,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 0.8% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 83,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,963,000 after buying an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.18% of the company’s stock.

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

