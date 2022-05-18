Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $788.11 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) to report sales of $788.11 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Matador Resources’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $728.00 million and the highest is $848.70 million. Matador Resources posted sales of $357.43 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 120.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Matador Resources will report full-year sales of $2.88 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.69 billion to $3.09 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.66 billion to $3.01 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Matador Resources.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The energy company reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.40. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 34.63% and a net margin of 37.28%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.71 EPS.

MTDR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Matador Resources from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Matador Resources from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. MKM Partners raised their target price on Matador Resources from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Matador Resources from $71.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Matador Resources from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.40.

Shares of NYSE MTDR opened at $50.64 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 3.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.25. Matador Resources has a 52 week low of $24.76 and a 52 week high of $59.27.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.26%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Matador Resources by 95.5% in the 1st quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 271,995 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $14,410,000 after acquiring an additional 132,841 shares during the period. Yaupon Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Matador Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,385,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Matador Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $292,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Matador Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $244,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Matador Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $280,000. Institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

