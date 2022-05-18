Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM) Will Post Earnings of -$0.43 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM – Get Rating) will report ($0.43) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Molecular Templates’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.32) and the lowest is ($0.54). Molecular Templates reported earnings per share of ($0.28) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 53.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Molecular Templates will report full year earnings of ($1.59) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.92) to ($1.01). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($1.68) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.16) to ($0.93). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Molecular Templates.
Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.04. Molecular Templates had a negative return on equity of 99.30% and a negative net margin of 177.06%. The company had revenue of $8.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.88 million.
Shares of MTEM stock opened at $1.17 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Molecular Templates has a 12 month low of $1.10 and a 12 month high of $9.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.23.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTEM. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Molecular Templates during the 1st quarter valued at $4,740,000. Bellevue Group AG increased its stake in shares of Molecular Templates by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 10,878,003 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $72,991,000 after buying an additional 1,249,382 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Molecular Templates by 5,671.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 329,480 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,576,000 after buying an additional 323,771 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Molecular Templates by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,850,901 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,175,000 after buying an additional 228,321 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Molecular Templates in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,413,000. 88.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Molecular Templates
Molecular Templates, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of biologic therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other serious diseases. The company primarily develops a pipeline of therapies through its proprietary biologic engineered toxin body (ETB) drug platform.
