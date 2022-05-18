Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM) Will Post Earnings of -$0.43 Per Share

Posted by on May 18th, 2022

Brokerages expect that Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEMGet Rating) will report ($0.43) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Molecular Templates’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.32) and the lowest is ($0.54). Molecular Templates reported earnings per share of ($0.28) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 53.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Molecular Templates will report full year earnings of ($1.59) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.92) to ($1.01). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($1.68) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.16) to ($0.93). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Molecular Templates.

Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEMGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.04. Molecular Templates had a negative return on equity of 99.30% and a negative net margin of 177.06%. The company had revenue of $8.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.88 million.

MTEM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Molecular Templates from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Molecular Templates from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Molecular Templates from $8.00 to $4.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th.

Shares of MTEM stock opened at $1.17 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Molecular Templates has a 12 month low of $1.10 and a 12 month high of $9.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.23.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTEM. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Molecular Templates during the 1st quarter valued at $4,740,000. Bellevue Group AG increased its stake in shares of Molecular Templates by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 10,878,003 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $72,991,000 after buying an additional 1,249,382 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Molecular Templates by 5,671.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 329,480 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,576,000 after buying an additional 323,771 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Molecular Templates by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,850,901 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,175,000 after buying an additional 228,321 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Molecular Templates in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,413,000. 88.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Molecular Templates (Get Rating)

Molecular Templates, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of biologic therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other serious diseases. The company primarily develops a pipeline of therapies through its proprietary biologic engineered toxin body (ETB) drug platform.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Molecular Templates (MTEM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM)

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Molecular Templates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molecular Templates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.