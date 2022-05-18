Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $700,000.00

Analysts expect that Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP – Get Rating) will announce $700,000.00 in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Oramed Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. Oramed Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $670,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Oramed Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $2.80 million for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $3.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Oramed Pharmaceuticals.

Get Oramed Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on ORMP. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Oramed Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, February 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Oramed Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.40.

In other news, Director Kevin Rakin sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.41, for a total value of $94,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 63.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,456 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 5,240 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 91.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,834 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,834 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 11.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,604 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 2,035 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in Oramed Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $154,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 57.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,267 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,917 shares during the period. 22.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ORMP opened at $5.14 on Wednesday. Oramed Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $3.74 and a 52-week high of $31.54. The company has a market capitalization of $198.22 million, a PE ratio of -6.68 and a beta of 2.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.37.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical solutions for the treatment of diabetes and for the use of orally ingestible capsules or pills for delivery of polypeptides. Its proprietary flagship product is the ORMD-0801, an orally ingestible insulin capsule, which completed phase II clinical trials for the treatment of individuals with diabetes.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Oramed Pharmaceuticals (ORMP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Oramed Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oramed Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.