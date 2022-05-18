Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Paycor HCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR) Will Post Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Paycor HCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR – Get Rating) to report $0.02 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Paycor HCM’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.06 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.01. Paycor HCM posted earnings per share of $0.01 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 100%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Paycor HCM will report full year earnings of $0.19 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.18 to $0.23. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.19 to $0.42. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Paycor HCM.

Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $122.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.64 million. Paycor HCM had a negative return on equity of 1.89% and a negative net margin of 31.65%. Paycor HCM’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PYCR. DA Davidson began coverage on Paycor HCM in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Paycor HCM from $38.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Paycor HCM in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Paycor HCM from $44.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Paycor HCM from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Paycor HCM currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.88.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. grew its stake in Paycor HCM by 99.9% in the first quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 468,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,629,000 after purchasing an additional 234,000 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Paycor HCM by 37.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 183,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,347,000 after acquiring an additional 50,297 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Paycor HCM during the first quarter worth about $470,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Paycor HCM during the first quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Paycor HCM by 14.4% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 20,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 2,560 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.93% of the company’s stock.

PYCR traded down $0.39 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.71. The company had a trading volume of 7,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 447,432. The stock has a market cap of $3.97 billion and a P/E ratio of -28.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.85. Paycor HCM has a 52 week low of $20.14 and a 52 week high of $39.71.

Paycor HCM, Inc provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) human capital management (HCM) solutions for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) primarily in the United States. It offers cloud-native platform to address the comprehensive people management needs of SMB leaders. The company's SaaS based people management products include Core HCM and Payroll, a calculation engine that enables real-time changes in payroll processing; Workforce Management, a solution with flexible time entry, overtime calculations, and scheduling capabilities with real-time payroll synchronization; Benefits Administration, a decision support solution to help leaders to streamline and optimize company's benefits administration; Talent Management, an integrated compensation and performance management solution; and Employee Engagement, a solution with interactive learning tools and AI-powered surveys.

