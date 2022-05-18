Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Paycor HCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR) Will Post Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

Posted by on May 18th, 2022

Equities analysts expect Paycor HCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCRGet Rating) to report $0.02 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Paycor HCM’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.06 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.01. Paycor HCM posted earnings per share of $0.01 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 100%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Paycor HCM will report full year earnings of $0.19 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.18 to $0.23. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.19 to $0.42. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Paycor HCM.

Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCRGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $122.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.64 million. Paycor HCM had a negative return on equity of 1.89% and a negative net margin of 31.65%. Paycor HCM’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PYCR. DA Davidson began coverage on Paycor HCM in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Paycor HCM from $38.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Paycor HCM in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Paycor HCM from $44.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Paycor HCM from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Paycor HCM currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.88.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. grew its stake in Paycor HCM by 99.9% in the first quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 468,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,629,000 after purchasing an additional 234,000 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Paycor HCM by 37.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 183,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,347,000 after acquiring an additional 50,297 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Paycor HCM during the first quarter worth about $470,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Paycor HCM during the first quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Paycor HCM by 14.4% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 20,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 2,560 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.93% of the company’s stock.

PYCR traded down $0.39 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.71. The company had a trading volume of 7,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 447,432. The stock has a market cap of $3.97 billion and a P/E ratio of -28.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.85. Paycor HCM has a 52 week low of $20.14 and a 52 week high of $39.71.

Paycor HCM Company Profile (Get Rating)

Paycor HCM, Inc provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) human capital management (HCM) solutions for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) primarily in the United States. It offers cloud-native platform to address the comprehensive people management needs of SMB leaders. The company's SaaS based people management products include Core HCM and Payroll, a calculation engine that enables real-time changes in payroll processing; Workforce Management, a solution with flexible time entry, overtime calculations, and scheduling capabilities with real-time payroll synchronization; Benefits Administration, a decision support solution to help leaders to streamline and optimize company's benefits administration; Talent Management, an integrated compensation and performance management solution; and Employee Engagement, a solution with interactive learning tools and AI-powered surveys.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Paycor HCM (PYCR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR)

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Paycor HCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycor HCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.