Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $332.11 Million

Analysts expect Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Rating) to report sales of $332.11 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $372.02 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $305.31 million. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust posted sales of $163.31 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 103.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will report full-year sales of $1.26 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.17 billion to $1.32 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.45 billion to $1.58 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Pebblebrook Hotel Trust.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.75). Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative net margin of 18.05% and a negative return on equity of 5.16%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.42) EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PEB. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Pebblebrook Hotel Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

PEB stock opened at $23.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.03. The stock has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of -13.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.69. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a one year low of $19.35 and a one year high of $26.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.17%. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -2.40%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 786,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,626,000 after purchasing an additional 87,977 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC raised its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 6,355,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $142,163,000 after buying an additional 59,566 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $1,197,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 245,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,512,000 after acquiring an additional 61,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the 4th quarter worth $290,000.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust ("REIT") and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels in the United States. The Company owns 53 hotels, totaling approximately 13,200 guestrooms across 14 urban and resort markets, with a focus on the west coast gateway cities.

