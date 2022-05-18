Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) Will Post Earnings of $0.52 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.52 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Provident Financial Services’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.51 to $0.53. Provident Financial Services posted earnings of $0.58 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 10.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Provident Financial Services will report full year earnings of $2.20 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.17 to $2.24. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.25 to $2.51. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Provident Financial Services.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.11. Provident Financial Services had a net margin of 33.46% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The business had revenue of $114.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.63 EPS.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PFS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Provident Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Provident Financial Services in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

PFS stock opened at $22.41 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Provident Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $20.86 and a fifty-two week high of $26.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.79. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 0.91.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%. Provident Financial Services’s payout ratio is 44.86%.

In other Provident Financial Services news, EVP James A. Christy sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.53, for a total transaction of $70,590.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 9,000 shares of company stock worth $203,730. 4.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Provident Financial Services by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 16,305 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 2,188 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Provident Financial Services by 60.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,073,084 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $25,110,000 after purchasing an additional 403,067 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Provident Financial Services by 70.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 366,046 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $8,565,000 after purchasing an additional 151,446 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Provident Financial Services by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 732,800 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $17,148,000 after purchasing an additional 17,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Provident Financial Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $374,000. 63.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Provident Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA products.

