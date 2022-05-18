Zacks: Analysts Expect ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN) to Announce $1.61 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN – Get Rating) to report earnings per share of $1.61 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for ASGN’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.70 and the lowest is $1.56. ASGN reported earnings of $1.32 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 22%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that ASGN will report full-year earnings of $6.46 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.28 to $6.70. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $7.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.14 to $7.77. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover ASGN.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.20. ASGN had a return on equity of 17.55% and a net margin of 10.21%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.15 EPS.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ASGN. TheStreet upgraded ASGN from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ASGN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $131.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on ASGN in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on ASGN in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.75.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASGN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ASGN by 119.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,974 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $697,000 after buying an additional 5,974 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in ASGN by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,326 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in ASGN by 82.6% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,385 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,679,000 after purchasing an additional 6,507 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in ASGN by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,459 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in ASGN by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 18,840 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ASGN traded down $5.89 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $100.48. 6,502 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 240,682. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of 12.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.89. ASGN has a fifty-two week low of $91.61 and a fifty-two week high of $131.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.81.

ASGN Incorporated provides information technology services and professional solutions in the technology, digital, and creative fields for commercial and government sectors in the United States. It operates through two segments: Commercial and Federal Government. The Commercial Segment provides consulting, creative digital marketing, and permanent placement services primarily to Fortune 1000 and mid-market clients.

