Zacks: Analysts Expect AudioEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEYE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $7.51 Million

Analysts predict that AudioEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEYE – Get Rating) will announce $7.51 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for AudioEye’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $7.53 million and the lowest is $7.49 million. AudioEye posted sales of $6.02 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AudioEye will report full year sales of $30.34 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $30.28 million to $30.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $35.39 million, with estimates ranging from $35.31 million to $35.48 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow AudioEye.

AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.11. AudioEye had a negative net margin of 58.75% and a negative return on equity of 73.71%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.27) earnings per share.

Several analysts recently commented on AEYE shares. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of AudioEye from $10.50 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of AudioEye from $17.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AudioEye from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AEYE. Cannell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in AudioEye in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,926,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in AudioEye in the third quarter valued at approximately $729,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in AudioEye by 217.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 88,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $978,000 after acquiring an additional 60,707 shares during the last quarter. Must Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in AudioEye in the third quarter valued at approximately $459,000. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in AudioEye by 173.9% in the first quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 61,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 39,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.41% of the company’s stock.

AEYE stock opened at $3.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $40.15 million, a P/E ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 2.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.45. AudioEye has a 52 week low of $3.10 and a 52 week high of $20.94.

AudioEye, Inc provides patented, internet content publication, distribution software, and related services to Internet, print, broadcast, and other media to people regardless of their network connection, device, location, or disabilities in the United States. Its software and services enable conversion of digital content into accessible formats and allows for real time distribution to end users on any Internet connected device.

