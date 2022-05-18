Zacks: Analysts Expect Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) to Post $2.64 EPS

Analysts forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) will announce $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Generac’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.46 to $2.78. Generac reported earnings of $2.39 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Generac will report full year earnings of $11.67 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.57 to $12.12. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $13.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.80 to $16.09. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Generac.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.17. Generac had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 12.68%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.38 EPS. Generac’s quarterly revenue was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim raised their target price on Generac from $533.00 to $561.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Generac from $575.00 to $556.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Citigroup raised their target price on Generac from $375.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Generac from $435.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Generac from $575.00 to $556.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Generac has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $454.90.

In related news, CMO Russell S. Minick sold 11,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.01, for a total transaction of $3,621,815.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.70, for a total value of $1,093,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 625,975 shares in the company, valued at $136,900,732.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,389 shares of company stock valued at $7,781,466. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GNRC. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of Generac by 1,149.8% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 11,673 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,770,000 after buying an additional 10,739 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Generac by 22.7% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,649 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Generac by 34.4% during the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 2,351 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $961,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of Generac by 16.9% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,607 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,291,000 after buying an additional 812 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Generac by 0.7% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 10,944 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,472,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. 88.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Generac stock traded down $15.96 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $209.95. 46,122 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,184,480. Generac has a 12-month low of $197.94 and a 12-month high of $524.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.75, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $270.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $320.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, batteries, electronic controls, steel enclosures, and other components.

