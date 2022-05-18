Zacks: Analysts Expect Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $170.59 Million

Brokerages expect Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF – Get Rating) to post $170.59 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Heartland Financial USA’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $168.17 million and the highest estimate coming in at $173.00 million. Heartland Financial USA reported sales of $174.38 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Heartland Financial USA will report full year sales of $696.63 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $691.25 million to $702.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $748.83 million, with estimates ranging from $738.00 million to $759.66 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Heartland Financial USA.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.08. Heartland Financial USA had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 30.31%. The firm had revenue of $169.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Heartland Financial USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. StockNews.com lowered Heartland Financial USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ HTLF opened at $42.48 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $46.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.31. Heartland Financial USA has a 52-week low of $40.72 and a 52-week high of $54.00. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. Heartland Financial USA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.95%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Heartland Financial USA by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 33,471 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,694,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 14,738 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $709,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network increased its holdings in Heartland Financial USA by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 5,468 shares of the bank’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. raised its stake in Heartland Financial USA by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 7,921 shares of the bank’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Heartland Financial USA by 0.5% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 88,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,260,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 63.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts; NOW, savings, money market, individual retirement, and health savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and other time deposits.

