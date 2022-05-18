Zacks: Analysts Expect IMV Inc. (NASDAQ:IMV) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.13 Per Share

Analysts predict that IMV Inc. (NASDAQ:IMV – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.15) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for IMV’s earnings. IMV posted earnings per share of ($0.11) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 36.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IMV will report full-year earnings of ($0.37) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.51) to ($0.27). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.41) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.69) to ($0.27). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover IMV.

IMV (NASDAQ:IMV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter. IMV had a negative net margin of 28,237.32% and a negative return on equity of 162.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS.

Several research firms recently commented on IMV. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IMV from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James cut their price objective on IMV from $1.75 to $1.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of IMV in a report on Friday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.22.

NASDAQ:IMV opened at $1.02 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 5.01 and a current ratio of 5.01. IMV has a 52-week low of $0.90 and a 52-week high of $2.50. The firm has a market cap of $83.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.28 and its 200 day moving average is $1.32.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IMV. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in IMV by 13,722.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 41,166 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in IMV during the second quarter valued at about $69,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in IMV by 44.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 38,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 11,833 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC raised its holdings in IMV by 69.5% during the fourth quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 164,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 67,500 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in IMV during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,328,000. 13.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IMV Inc operates as a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company. The company develops a portfolio of therapies based on DPX its immune-educating technology platform for treatment of solid and hematological cancers. The company's lead drug candidate includes maveropepimut-S, a DPX-based immunotherapy that targets survivin-expressing cells that is Phase II clinical trials for diffuse large B cell lymphoma; ovarian cancer; and bladder, liver, and microsatellite instability high tumors, as well as in Phase I clinical trial for breast cancer.

