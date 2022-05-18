Zacks: Analysts Expect Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $18.02 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) to announce sales of $18.02 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for Intel’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $18.00 billion to $18.15 billion. Intel reported sales of $19.63 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 8.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Intel will report full-year sales of $75.55 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $74.11 billion to $76.04 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $78.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $73.99 billion to $83.19 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Intel.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The chip maker reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $18.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.32 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 31.68%. Intel’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS.

INTC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $55.00 price target on Intel in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a $60.00 price target on Intel in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Intel from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Intel from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $41.00 target price on Intel in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intel has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.15.

In other Intel news, CFO David Zinsner purchased 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $44.73 per share, for a total transaction of $246,015.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $393,758.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $44.27 per share, for a total transaction of $247,912.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 22,125 shares of company stock valued at $991,265. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Intel by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 349,634,956 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $17,327,909,000 after purchasing an additional 5,076,202 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Intel by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 341,450,251 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $16,922,274,000 after purchasing an additional 10,103,061 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Intel by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 178,991,617 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $8,870,825,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874,534 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Intel by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 78,100,727 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,013,364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554,610 shares during the period. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA increased its stake in shares of Intel by 9.8% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 43,253,961 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,143,666,000 after buying an additional 3,852,666 shares during the period. 62.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ INTC opened at $44.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.38, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.99. Intel has a 12 month low of $42.01 and a 12 month high of $58.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.25%.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

