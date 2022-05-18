Zacks: Analysts Expect Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $426.68 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI – Get Rating) to report sales of $426.68 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Laredo Petroleum’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $576.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $358.00 million. Laredo Petroleum reported sales of $294.37 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 44.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Laredo Petroleum will report full-year sales of $1.68 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.41 billion to $2.27 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.90 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.54 billion to $2.10 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Laredo Petroleum.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $5.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.21 by ($1.04). The company had revenue of $532.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $497.95 million. Laredo Petroleum had a return on equity of 78.66% and a net margin of 7.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 112.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS.

Several research firms have issued reports on LPI. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Laredo Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Laredo Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Laredo Petroleum from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Laredo Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $93.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.00.

In other news, SVP Mark David Denny sold 2,626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.70, for a total value of $183,032.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,474,782.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Bryan Lemmerman sold 4,657 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.25, for a total transaction of $355,096.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,493 shares of company stock worth $2,872,548 over the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Laredo Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Laredo Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 800.0% during the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,125 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 74.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,197 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. 73.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:LPI opened at $63.58 on Wednesday. Laredo Petroleum has a 52-week low of $36.25 and a 52-week high of $99.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $74.79 and a 200 day moving average of $70.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 3.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.39.

Laredo Petroleum, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company sells oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. As of December 31, 2021, it had assembled 166,064 net acres in the Permian Basin; and had total proved undeveloped reserves of 86,592 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

