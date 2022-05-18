Zacks: Analysts Expect MDxHealth SA (NASDAQ:MDXH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $6.52 Million

Brokerages expect MDxHealth SA (NASDAQ:MDXH – Get Rating) to post sales of $6.52 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for MDxHealth’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $6.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $6.43 million. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that MDxHealth will report full year sales of $26.44 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $26.30 million to $26.58 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $34.19 million, with estimates ranging from $33.77 million to $34.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover MDxHealth.

MDXH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MDxHealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of MDxHealth in a report on Friday, April 29th.

Shares of MDxHealth stock opened at $7.86 on Wednesday. MDxHealth has a 52-week low of $6.76 and a 52-week high of $13.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.97.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bleichroeder LP acquired a new position in shares of MDxHealth in the 4th quarter valued at $18,643,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MDxHealth in the 4th quarter valued at $857,000. Altium Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of MDxHealth in the 4th quarter valued at $344,000. Finally, Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MDxHealth in the 4th quarter valued at $190,000. 18.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MDxHealth SA, a commercial-stage precision diagnostics company, provides urologic solutions in the United States, the Netherlands, Belgium, Spain, Poland, Italy, rest of European Union, and internationally. Its novel prostate cancer genomic testing solutions are SelectMDx, a non-invasive urine test; and ConfirmMDx, an epigenetic test, which provide physicians with a clinical pathway to identify clinically prostate cancer while minimizing the use of invasive procedures that are prone to complications.

