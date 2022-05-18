Zacks: Analysts Expect PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.16 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO – Get Rating) to report earnings of ($0.16) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for PROS’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.11) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.19). PROS reported earnings of ($0.14) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 14.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that PROS will report full year earnings of ($0.61) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.70) to ($0.34). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.53) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.68) to ($0.42). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow PROS.

PROS (NYSE:PRO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The software maker reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $66.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.44 million. PROS had a negative return on equity of 781.16% and a negative net margin of 34.23%. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.42) EPS.

Several analysts have commented on PRO shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of PROS from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of PROS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PROS in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of PROS from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PROS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.50.

PRO opened at $26.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.44, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. PROS has a fifty-two week low of $23.08 and a fifty-two week high of $50.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.08 and its 200 day moving average is $31.62. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.43 and a beta of 1.56.

In other PROS news, CFO Stefan B. Schulz sold 34,800 shares of PROS stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.03, for a total transaction of $1,079,844.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Timothy V. Williams sold 2,194 shares of PROS stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.91, for a total transaction of $54,652.54. Following the sale, the director now owns 115,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,889,211.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PRO. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in PROS by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,921,727 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $130,633,000 after buying an additional 77,737 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in PROS by 59.2% in the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,520,742 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $121,430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,308,967 shares during the last quarter. RGM Capital LLC grew its stake in PROS by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 3,345,330 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $111,433,000 after acquiring an additional 129,769 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in PROS by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,283,076 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $109,360,000 after purchasing an additional 13,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in PROS by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,971,999 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $65,699,000 after purchasing an additional 58,199 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.62% of the company’s stock.

PROS Holdings, Inc provides solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy worldwide. The company offers PROS Smart Configure Price Quote that improves sales productivity and accelerate deal velocity by automating common sales tasks; and PROS Smart Price Optimization and Management that enables businesses to optimize, personalize and harmonize pricing across the complexity of their go-to-market channels in the context of dynamic market and competitive conditions.

