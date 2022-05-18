Zacks: Analysts Expect SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.15 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.15) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for SecureWorks’ earnings. SecureWorks reported earnings per share of $0.05 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 400%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SecureWorks will report full year earnings of ($0.67) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.69) to ($0.66). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.73) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.79) to ($0.65). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for SecureWorks.

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.13. SecureWorks had a negative return on equity of 2.38% and a negative net margin of 7.43%. The company had revenue of $127.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SCWX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on SecureWorks from $19.50 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on SecureWorks from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on SecureWorks in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SecureWorks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on SecureWorks from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.17.

In other SecureWorks news, insider George B. Hanna purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.27 per share, for a total transaction of $45,080.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Wendy Thomas purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.89 per share, for a total transaction of $35,670.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 14,000 shares of company stock valued at $158,100 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 85.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in SecureWorks by 4.6% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 22,194 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in SecureWorks by 1.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 69,128 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $917,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in SecureWorks by 5.2% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 28,240 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SecureWorks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in SecureWorks by 6.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 34,884 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 1,977 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SCWX opened at $10.65 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $899.65 million, a P/E ratio of -22.19 and a beta of 1.01. SecureWorks has a 52 week low of $9.93 and a 52 week high of $26.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.77.

SecureWorks Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides technology-driven information security solutions for protecting its customers in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include software-as-a-service solutions, managed security services, and professional services, including incident response and security risk consulting services.

