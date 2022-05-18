Zacks: Analysts Expect Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $163.47 Million

Analysts expect Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) to report sales of $163.47 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Tenable’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $164.09 million and the lowest is $162.80 million. Tenable reported sales of $130.26 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Tenable will report full year sales of $676.38 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $671.50 million to $679.24 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $812.79 million, with estimates ranging from $795.50 million to $831.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Tenable.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.21. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 28.71% and a negative net margin of 10.99%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TENB shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tenable from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Tenable from $62.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Tenable from $63.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Tenable from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Tenable in a report on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.29.

NASDAQ TENB opened at $44.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.75 and a 200-day moving average of $52.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -77.21 and a beta of 1.53. Tenable has a 52 week low of $38.43 and a 52 week high of $63.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55.

In related news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.86, for a total value of $488,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur W. Coviello, Jr. sold 19,166 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total value of $1,108,369.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,209,630.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 277,646 shares of company stock valued at $15,804,607 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Tenable during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in Tenable during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Tenable during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its position in Tenable by 1,220.3% during the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in Tenable by 165.0% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.39% of the company’s stock.

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable.cs, a cloud-native application platform that enables organizations to programmatically detect and fix cloud infrastructure misconfigurations; Tenable.io WAS, which provides scanning for modern web applications; and Tenable.ep, an unified platform that helps organizations identify, assess, and accurately prioritize cyber risks across the entire attack surface.

