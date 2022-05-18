Zacks: Analysts Expect Tricida, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCDA) to Announce -$0.53 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Tricida, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCDA – Get Rating) will post earnings of ($0.53) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Tricida’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.50) and the lowest is ($0.56). Tricida reported earnings per share of ($0.67) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Tricida will report full year earnings of ($2.12) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.20) to ($2.04). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.94) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.90) to $0.03. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Tricida.

Get Tricida alerts:

Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.21). During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.09) earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tricida from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target (down from $20.00) on shares of Tricida in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Tricida in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

TCDA traded down $0.41 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 546,576. The company has a current ratio of 5.12, a quick ratio of 5.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 584.92. Tricida has a twelve month low of $3.55 and a twelve month high of $12.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $531.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 0.91.

In related news, major shareholder Brian M. Isern sold 11,804 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.61, for a total value of $125,240.44. Following the sale, the insider now owns 770,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,174,962.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 47.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Tricida by 92.2% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Tricida during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Tricida during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Tricida during the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of Tricida during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. 79.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tricida (Get Rating)

Tricida, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of veverimer (TRC101), a non-absorbed orally-administered polymer that has completed Phase III trial to treat metabolic acidosis in patients with chronic kidney disease by binding and removing acid from the gastrointestinal track.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tricida (TCDA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Tricida Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tricida and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.