Zacks: Analysts Expect UpHealth, Inc. (NYSE:UPH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $35.97 Million

Equities research analysts expect that UpHealth, Inc. (NYSE:UPH – Get Rating) will post sales of $35.97 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for UpHealth’s earnings. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that UpHealth will report full year sales of $205.41 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $205.22 million to $205.61 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $273.49 million, with estimates ranging from $262.90 million to $284.09 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow UpHealth.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on UPH shares. Zacks Investment Research raised UpHealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Northland Securities lowered their target price on UpHealth from $10.50 to $4.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Lake Street Capital cut UpHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Benchmark lowered their target price on UpHealth from $5.00 to $4.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.38.

UPH opened at $0.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.10. UpHealth has a 1 year low of $0.62 and a 1 year high of $10.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.00.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of UpHealth by 58.4% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 17,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 6,291 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of UpHealth during the 2nd quarter valued at about $75,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of UpHealth during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Visionary Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of UpHealth during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of UpHealth by 43.0% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 46,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 14,039 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.05% of the company’s stock.

UpHealth, Inc operates as a digital health services company. It provides patient-centric digital health platform and tech-enabled services to manage health and integrate care. The company's solutions include Syntranet Core Platform, an integrated care management platform; MedQuest Pharmacy, a full-service retail and compounding pharmacy licensed that dispenses prescribed medications shipped directly to patients; and Telehealth solutions.

