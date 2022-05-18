Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) to Post -$0.82 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect that Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYCGet Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.82) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have made estimates for Bicycle Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.15) to ($0.67). Bicycle Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.74) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 10.8%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Bicycle Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($3.51) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.14) to ($2.77). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($4.09) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.19) to ($2.95). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Bicycle Therapeutics.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYCGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by ($0.25). Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 31.61% and a negative net margin of 568.71%.

Several research analysts have commented on BCYC shares. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Bicycle Therapeutics from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Bicycle Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities lowered their price target on Bicycle Therapeutics from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Bicycle Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, February 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Bicycle Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.08.

Shares of Bicycle Therapeutics stock opened at $18.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $542.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.33 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 12.14 and a quick ratio of 12.14. Bicycle Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $16.08 and a 52-week high of $62.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.01.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. lifted its stake in Bicycle Therapeutics by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. now owns 2,053,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,015,000 after purchasing an additional 95,843 shares during the last quarter. Deep Track Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 68.7% during the first quarter. Deep Track Capital LP now owns 1,855,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,441,000 after acquiring an additional 755,993 shares in the last quarter. RTW Investments LP lifted its position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 46.8% during the first quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,276,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,003,000 after acquiring an additional 407,005 shares in the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 1,263,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,907,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 12.9% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 643,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,249,000 after acquiring an additional 73,728 shares in the last quarter. 71.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bicycle Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. Its lead product candidate is BT1718, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC), which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials targeting tumors that express Membrane Type 1 matrix metalloprotease.

