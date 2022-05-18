Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.79 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZRGet Rating) will report $2.79 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Caesars Entertainment’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.95 billion and the lowest is $2.66 billion. Caesars Entertainment reported sales of $2.50 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 11.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Caesars Entertainment will report full year sales of $10.83 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $10.58 billion to $11.39 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $12.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.43 billion to $12.71 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Caesars Entertainment.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZRGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($3.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.65) by ($1.53). Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 17.77% and a negative net margin of 12.66%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($2.06) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CZR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Caesars Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 25th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Bank of America cut their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $134.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Caesars Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.87.

NASDAQ:CZR opened at $51.40 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $70.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.76. Caesars Entertainment has a 52-week low of $46.08 and a 52-week high of $119.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $11.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.61 and a beta of 2.80.

In other news, Director Courtney Mather bought 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $60.12 per share, for a total transaction of $961,920.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 30,160 shares in the company, valued at $1,813,219.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Sandra Douglass Morgan sold 756 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.28, for a total value of $59,935.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 39,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,571,290. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 228.9% in the 1st quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 110,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,555,000 after acquiring an additional 76,971 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 162.3% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 9,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,000 after acquiring an additional 5,884 shares in the last quarter. Engine Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 57.6% in the 1st quarter. Engine Capital Management LP now owns 275,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,332,000 after acquiring an additional 100,775 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,642,000. Finally, Potrero Capital Research LLC grew its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Potrero Capital Research LLC now owns 218,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,907,000 after acquiring an additional 36,741 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.75% of the company’s stock.

Caesars Entertainment Company Profile (Get Rating)

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company operates casinos comprising poker, keno, and race and online sportsbooks; dining venues, bars, nightclubs, and lounges; hotels; and entertainment venues. It also provides staffing and management services; accessories, souvenirs, and decorative items through retail stores; and online sports betting and iGaming services.

Earnings History and Estimates for Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR)

