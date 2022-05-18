Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Galecto, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLTO) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.69 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Galecto, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLTO – Get Rating) will announce ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Galecto’s earnings. Galecto posted earnings of ($0.49) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 40.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Galecto will report full year earnings of ($2.64) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.68) to ($2.60). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($2.62) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.86) to ($2.38). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Galecto.

Galecto (NASDAQ:GLTO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.03.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Galecto from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th.

In related news, insider Bertil Lindmark purchased 14,604 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.16 per share, with a total value of $31,544.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Galecto by 58.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 5,207 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Galecto by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 45,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 9,265 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Galecto during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Galecto during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Galecto by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 96,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 22,820 shares during the last quarter. 39.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GLTO stock opened at $1.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.36 million, a PE ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 1.22. Galecto has a 1-year low of $1.36 and a 1-year high of $16.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.05 and a 200 day moving average of $2.43.

Galecto, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops molecules for the treatment of fibrosis, cancer, inflammation, and other related diseases. The company's lead product candidate is GB2064, which is in Phase IIa for the treatment of myelofibrosis. It also develops GB0139, an inhaled inhibitor of galectin-3 that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of severe fibrotic lung diseases, such as idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, a life-threatening progressive fibrotic disease of the lung; and GB1211, a selective oral galectin-3 inhibitor that is in Phase IIa for the treatment of cancer, as well as in Phase Ib/IIa for fibrosis.

