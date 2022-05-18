Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ:GP) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.05 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ:GP – Get Rating) to post ($0.05) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for GreenPower Motor’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.07) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.03). GreenPower Motor reported earnings per share of ($0.13) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 61.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GreenPower Motor will report full year earnings of ($0.43) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.46) to ($0.40). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.01) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.15) to $0.13. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover GreenPower Motor.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of GreenPower Motor in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised GreenPower Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Maxim Group lowered their target price on GreenPower Motor from $22.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Roth Capital raised GreenPower Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of GreenPower Motor during the fourth quarter worth $104,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in GreenPower Motor by 3.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,146,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,934,000 after purchasing an additional 77,770 shares during the last quarter. F3Logic LLC bought a new stake in GreenPower Motor in the third quarter valued at about $156,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in GreenPower Motor by 81.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 5,189 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in GreenPower Motor in the third quarter valued at about $229,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GP stock opened at $4.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.37. GreenPower Motor has a fifty-two week low of $3.90 and a fifty-two week high of $21.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.83 million, a P/E ratio of -8.18 and a beta of 4.31.

GreenPower Motor Company Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes electric vehicles for commercial markets in the United States and Canada. The company offers a suite of high-floor and low-floor electric medium and heavy-duty vehicles, including transit buses, school buses, shuttles, cargo vans, double decker buses, and a cab and chassis.

