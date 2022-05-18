Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) to Announce $1.11 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY – Get Rating) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.11 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Magnolia Oil & Gas’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.91 to $1.56. Magnolia Oil & Gas posted earnings per share of $0.56 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 98.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Magnolia Oil & Gas will report full year earnings of $4.22 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.37 to $5.92. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.95 to $6.12. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Magnolia Oil & Gas.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.03). Magnolia Oil & Gas had a net margin of 41.80% and a return on equity of 55.08%. The company had revenue of $377.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $374.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 80.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MGY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $26.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.23.

In related news, Director Ltd. Enervest sold 7,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.72, for a total value of $162,900,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,480,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,762,000 after purchasing an additional 155,559 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 4.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,528,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,054,000 after acquiring an additional 354,812 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 12.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,617,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,501,000 after buying an additional 715,380 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 37.2% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,245,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,314,000 after buying an additional 1,422,475 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas during the fourth quarter worth $95,271,000. 96.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MGY traded down $0.81 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $23.79. The company had a trading volume of 22,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,670,120. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 2.12. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a 12-month low of $11.59 and a 12-month high of $26.83.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. Its properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings Field in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

