Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) to Announce $1.69 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) to report earnings of $1.69 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Merck & Co., Inc.’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.74 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.62. Merck & Co., Inc. reported earnings of $1.31 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 29%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will report full year earnings of $7.28 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.18 to $7.53. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $7.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.57 to $7.63. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Merck & Co., Inc..

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $15.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.64 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 26.27% and a return on equity of 49.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.40 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MRK shares. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.69.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Haverford Trust Co raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 875,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,749,000 after acquiring an additional 29,146 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 300,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,756,000 after acquiring an additional 11,068 shares in the last quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 77,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,973,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 619,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,554,000 after acquiring an additional 9,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compton Capital Management Inc. RI raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 24,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,824,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MRK traded down $0.90 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $92.10. 12,715,128 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,260,797. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $232.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.77. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.89 and a 1 year high of $94.56.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

