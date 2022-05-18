Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) to Announce $1.69 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) to report earnings of $1.69 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Merck & Co., Inc.’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.74 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.62. Merck & Co., Inc. reported earnings of $1.31 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 29%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will report full year earnings of $7.28 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.18 to $7.53. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $7.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.57 to $7.63. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Merck & Co., Inc..
Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $15.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.64 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 26.27% and a return on equity of 49.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.40 EPS.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Haverford Trust Co raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 875,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,749,000 after acquiring an additional 29,146 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 300,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,756,000 after acquiring an additional 11,068 shares in the last quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 77,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,973,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 619,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,554,000 after acquiring an additional 9,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compton Capital Management Inc. RI raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 24,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,824,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.88% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE:MRK traded down $0.90 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $92.10. 12,715,128 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,260,797. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $232.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.77. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.89 and a 1 year high of $94.56.
Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile (Get Rating)
Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK)
- Shoe Carnival’s Q1 Results Are No Joke, Shares Fall 15%
- Analog Devices Is Ready To Scale New Highs Despite Tech Wreck
- Dynatrace: Fundamentals are Positive While Being Punished
- Now’s The Time To Buy Disney (NYSE: DIS)
- Target Follows Walmart Lower In A Downward Spiral Of Inflation
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.