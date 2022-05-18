Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) Will Post Earnings of -$0.80 Per Share

Analysts expect Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO – Get Rating) to announce earnings of ($0.80) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Nevro’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.76) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.86). Nevro posted earnings per share of ($0.62) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 29%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Nevro will report full year earnings of ($2.87) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.03) to ($2.67). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($2.01) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.62) to ($1.64). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Nevro.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.11) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $87.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.19 million. Nevro had a negative net margin of 35.25% and a negative return on equity of 38.02%. The company’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.85) EPS.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Nevro from $78.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Nevro from $97.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Nevro in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Nevro in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Nevro from $100.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.77.

NYSE NVRO traded down $2.04 on Wednesday, reaching $45.36. The company had a trading volume of 9,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 653,943. The company has a quick ratio of 5.68, a current ratio of 6.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of -11.71 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $65.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.68. Nevro has a 12 month low of $41.74 and a 12 month high of $182.45.

In related news, General Counsel Kashif Rashid acquired 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $44.50 per share, with a total value of $100,125.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 53,526 shares in the company, valued at $2,381,907. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO D Keith Grossman acquired 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $63.59 per share, with a total value of $203,488.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 6,950 shares of company stock valued at $399,673. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nevro in the 1st quarter worth approximately $289,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Nevro in the 1st quarter worth approximately $170,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nevro in the 1st quarter worth approximately $934,000. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of Nevro by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 36,202 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,619,000 after purchasing an additional 11,361 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Nevro by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 6,240 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter.

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain, as well as Senza II and Senza Omnia systems.

