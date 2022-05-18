Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY) Will Announce Earnings of $0.21 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.21 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Repay’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.17 and the highest is $0.23. Repay reported earnings per share of $0.16 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Repay will report full-year earnings of $0.90 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $1.01. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.13 to $1.18. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Repay.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $67.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.36 million. Repay had a positive return on equity of 6.85% and a negative net margin of 8.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.13 EPS.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RPAY. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Repay from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. TheStreet lowered Repay from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Repay from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Repay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Repay from $24.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.25.

RPAY traded up $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.04. 62,565 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 527,036. The stock has a market cap of $999.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.28 and a beta of 0.75. Repay has a fifty-two week low of $9.79 and a fifty-two week high of $25.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.38.

In other news, EVP Naomi Barnett sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.72, for a total value of $95,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 11.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in Repay by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 67,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 12,658 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Repay by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 194,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. AXA S.A. lifted its holdings in Repay by 39.6% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 69,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after buying an additional 19,800 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Repay in the third quarter valued at $303,000. Finally, Yarbrough Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Repay during the fourth quarter worth about $228,000.

Repay Holdings Corporation provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets. The company's payment processing solutions enable consumers and businesses to make payments using electronic payment methods. It also offers a range of solutions relating to electronic payment methods, including credit and debit processing, virtual credit card processing, automated clearing house (ACH) processing, enhanced ACH processing, and instant funding that are processed through its proprietary payment channels, such as Web-based, mobile application, text-to-pay, interactive voice response, and point of sale.

