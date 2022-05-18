Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Will Post Earnings of $0.25 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Rating) will report $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for STAAR Surgical’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.23 to $0.26. STAAR Surgical posted earnings per share of $0.27 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 7.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that STAAR Surgical will report full year earnings of $0.92 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.78 to $1.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.59. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover STAAR Surgical.

Get STAAR Surgical alerts:

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $63.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.53 million. STAAR Surgical had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 12.78%. STAAR Surgical’s revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share.

Several research firms have weighed in on STAA. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price on shares of STAAR Surgical in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 price objective on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research note on Saturday, April 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on STAAR Surgical from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Benchmark raised STAAR Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.14.

Shares of STAA stock traded down $1.50 on Wednesday, reaching $56.93. The company had a trading volume of 6,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 698,338. The company has a 50-day moving average of $66.24 and a 200-day moving average of $80.18. STAAR Surgical has a 12 month low of $49.03 and a 12 month high of $163.08. The stock has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 96.48 and a beta of 1.18.

In related news, VP James E. Francese sold 922 shares of STAAR Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.62, for a total transaction of $68,799.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in shares of STAAR Surgical during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of STAAR Surgical in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in STAAR Surgical in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in STAAR Surgical in the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 131.1% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 684 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. 89.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

STAAR Surgical Company Profile (Get Rating)

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on STAAR Surgical (STAA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for STAAR Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAAR Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.