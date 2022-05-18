Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) Will Post Earnings of $0.88 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.88 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Stock Yards Bancorp’s earnings. Stock Yards Bancorp posted earnings of $1.00 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 12%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Stock Yards Bancorp will report full year earnings of $3.58 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.40 to $3.75. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.75 to $3.85. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Stock Yards Bancorp.

Get Stock Yards Bancorp alerts:

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.15). Stock Yards Bancorp had a net margin of 23.13% and a return on equity of 15.16%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SYBT. Zacks Investment Research raised Stock Yards Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, April 30th. StockNews.com raised Stock Yards Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd.

Shares of SYBT opened at $53.29 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $53.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Stock Yards Bancorp has a twelve month low of $45.92 and a twelve month high of $67.40.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 54,039 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,751,000 after buying an additional 3,159 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,988 shares of the bank’s stock worth $821,000 after buying an additional 1,601 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,686,350 shares of the bank’s stock worth $98,905,000 after buying an additional 149,543 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 82.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,833 shares of the bank’s stock worth $987,000 after buying an additional 7,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $238,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.96% of the company’s stock.

Stock Yards Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company and SYB Insurance Company, Inc that provides various banking products and services in Louisville, Indianapolis, Indiana, and Ohio. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and WM&T. The Commercial Banking segment provides mortgage banking and deposit services; retail, commercial, and commercial real estate lending services; and leasing, treasury management, merchant, international banking, correspondent banking, and other banking services.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Stock Yards Bancorp (SYBT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Stock Yards Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stock Yards Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.