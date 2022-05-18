Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) Will Post Earnings of $0.88 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.88 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Stock Yards Bancorp’s earnings. Stock Yards Bancorp posted earnings of $1.00 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 12%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Stock Yards Bancorp will report full year earnings of $3.58 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.40 to $3.75. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.75 to $3.85. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Stock Yards Bancorp.
Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.15). Stock Yards Bancorp had a net margin of 23.13% and a return on equity of 15.16%.
Shares of SYBT opened at $53.29 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $53.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Stock Yards Bancorp has a twelve month low of $45.92 and a twelve month high of $67.40.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 54,039 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,751,000 after buying an additional 3,159 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,988 shares of the bank’s stock worth $821,000 after buying an additional 1,601 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,686,350 shares of the bank’s stock worth $98,905,000 after buying an additional 149,543 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 82.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,833 shares of the bank’s stock worth $987,000 after buying an additional 7,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $238,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.96% of the company’s stock.
Stock Yards Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)
Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company and SYB Insurance Company, Inc that provides various banking products and services in Louisville, Indianapolis, Indiana, and Ohio. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and WM&T. The Commercial Banking segment provides mortgage banking and deposit services; retail, commercial, and commercial real estate lending services; and leasing, treasury management, merchant, international banking, correspondent banking, and other banking services.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Stock Yards Bancorp (SYBT)
- The Weber, Inc Growth Story Goes Up In Smoke
- Roku Stock is Repricing and Resetting Itself
- The Institutions Are Capping Gains In Take-Two Interactive
- Walmart’s “Everyday Low Prices” Gets Burned By Inflation
- VMWare Inc: Strong Revenues and Excellent Potential
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Stock Yards Bancorp (SYBT)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Stock Yards Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stock Yards Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.