Zacks: Brokerages Expect Benson Hill, Inc. (NYSE:BHIL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $87.73 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Benson Hill, Inc. (NYSE:BHIL – Get Rating) to post sales of $87.73 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Benson Hill’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $88.50 million and the lowest is $86.96 million. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Benson Hill will report full-year sales of $334.26 million for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $400.77 million, with estimates ranging from $375.03 million to $426.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Benson Hill.

Get Benson Hill alerts:

Benson Hill (NYSE:BHIL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.10.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BHIL. Roth Capital initiated coverage on Benson Hill in a research note on Friday, March 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Benson Hill from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Benson Hill from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Benson Hill from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BHIL. Senvest Management LLC bought a new stake in Benson Hill during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Benson Hill in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CTC Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Benson Hill during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Benson Hill during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Benson Hill in the first quarter valued at $74,000. 13.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BHIL stock opened at $2.99 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.84 and a 200-day moving average of $4.86. Benson Hill has a 12-month low of $2.45 and a 12-month high of $10.00.

Benson Hill Company Profile (Get Rating)

Benson Hill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food technology company that unlocks natural genetic diversity of plants. It operates in two segments, Ingredients and Fresh. The company offers CropOS, a technology platform, which uses artificial intelligence, data, and various advanced breeding techniques that combine data, plant, and food sciences to deliver crops optimized for food, ingredient, and feed products.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Benson Hill (BHIL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Benson Hill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Benson Hill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.