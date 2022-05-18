Zacks: Brokerages Expect Benson Hill, Inc. (NYSE:BHIL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $87.73 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Benson Hill, Inc. (NYSE:BHIL – Get Rating) to post sales of $87.73 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Benson Hill’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $88.50 million and the lowest is $86.96 million. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Benson Hill will report full-year sales of $334.26 million for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $400.77 million, with estimates ranging from $375.03 million to $426.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Benson Hill.
Benson Hill (NYSE:BHIL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.10.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BHIL. Senvest Management LLC bought a new stake in Benson Hill during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Benson Hill in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CTC Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Benson Hill during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Benson Hill during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Benson Hill in the first quarter valued at $74,000. 13.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
BHIL stock opened at $2.99 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.84 and a 200-day moving average of $4.86. Benson Hill has a 12-month low of $2.45 and a 12-month high of $10.00.
Benson Hill Company Profile (Get Rating)
Benson Hill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food technology company that unlocks natural genetic diversity of plants. It operates in two segments, Ingredients and Fresh. The company offers CropOS, a technology platform, which uses artificial intelligence, data, and various advanced breeding techniques that combine data, plant, and food sciences to deliver crops optimized for food, ingredient, and feed products.
