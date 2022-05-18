Zacks: Brokerages Expect Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST) to Post -$0.03 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST – Get Rating) to announce ($0.03) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Carrols Restaurant Group’s earnings. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Carrols Restaurant Group will report full year earnings of ($0.44) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.59) to ($0.34). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.13) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.20) to ($0.06). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Carrols Restaurant Group.

Get Carrols Restaurant Group alerts:

Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.01. Carrols Restaurant Group had a negative net margin of 3.44% and a negative return on equity of 14.32%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.13) EPS.

TAST has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.20.

Carrols Restaurant Group stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.45. 865 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 407,815. Carrols Restaurant Group has a 1-year low of $1.28 and a 1-year high of $6.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.97 and a 200 day moving average of $2.57. The company has a market capitalization of $77.23 million, a PE ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 2.53.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 106.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,490 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 4,377 shares during the last quarter. Boulder Hill Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in Carrols Restaurant Group in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Carrols Restaurant Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.82% of the company’s stock.

Carrols Restaurant Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a restaurant company in the United States. The company operates as a Burger King and Popeyes franchisee. As of January 2, 2022, it operated 1,026 Burger King restaurants located in 23 Northeastern, Midwestern, Southcentral, and Southeastern states; and 65 Popeyes restaurants in seven Southeastern states.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Carrols Restaurant Group (TAST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Carrols Restaurant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrols Restaurant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.