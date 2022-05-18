Zacks: Brokerages Expect Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) to Post $1.00 EPS

Analysts expect that Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of $1.00 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Encompass Health’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.07 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.96. Encompass Health posted earnings per share of $1.17 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Encompass Health will report full-year earnings of $4.11 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.05 to $4.19. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $4.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.37 to $4.70. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Encompass Health.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 17.99% and a net margin of 7.51%. Encompass Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share.

Several research firms have issued reports on EHC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Encompass Health from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Encompass Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Encompass Health from $84.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Raymond James lowered their price target on Encompass Health from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Encompass Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.89.

In other news, Director Kevin J. O’connor acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $66.48 per share, with a total value of $66,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $228,425.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Encompass Health by 4.2% in the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 4,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Encompass Health by 1.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Leuthold Group LLC lifted its holdings in Encompass Health by 0.3% in the third quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 61,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,623,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Encompass Health by 58.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Encompass Health by 1.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $986,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. 91.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:EHC opened at $66.41 on Wednesday. Encompass Health has a one year low of $56.31 and a one year high of $87.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a PE ratio of 16.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $68.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.00.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 13th will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 12th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. Encompass Health’s payout ratio is currently 28.64%.

Encompass Health Company Profile (Get Rating)

Encompass Health Corporation provides facility-based and home-based post-acute healthcare services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Inpatient Rehabilitation, and Home Health and Hospice. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient and outpatient basis to patients who are recovering from conditions, such as stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions, and amputations.

