Zacks: Brokerages Expect Flux Power Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLUX) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.28 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Flux Power Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLUX – Get Rating) will report earnings of ($0.28) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Flux Power’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.29) and the highest is ($0.26). Flux Power also posted earnings per share of ($0.28) during the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Flux Power will report full-year earnings of ($1.19) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.22) to ($1.16). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.80) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.02) to ($0.57). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Flux Power.
FLUX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Maxim Group dropped their price objective on Flux Power from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Flux Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th.
Shares of NASDAQ FLUX opened at $2.31 on Wednesday. Flux Power has a twelve month low of $2.00 and a twelve month high of $12.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.96 million, a PE ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 1.01.
About Flux Power (Get Rating)
Flux Power Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary Flux Power, Inc, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells lithium-ion energy storage solutions for lift trucks, airport ground support equipment, and other industrial and commercial applications in the United States. It offers battery management system (BMS) that provides cell balancing, charging, discharging, monitoring, and communication between the pack and the forklift.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Flux Power (FLUX)
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- Take-Two Interactive (NASDAQ: TTWO) Moves Back From The Brink
- The Weber, Inc Growth Story Goes Up In Smoke
- Roku Stock is Repricing and Resetting Itself
- The Institutions Are Capping Gains In Take-Two Interactive
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Flux Power (FLUX)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Flux Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flux Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.