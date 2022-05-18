Zacks: Brokerages Expect Flux Power Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLUX) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.28 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Flux Power Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLUX – Get Rating) will report earnings of ($0.28) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Flux Power’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.29) and the highest is ($0.26). Flux Power also posted earnings per share of ($0.28) during the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Flux Power will report full-year earnings of ($1.19) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.22) to ($1.16). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.80) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.02) to ($0.57). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Flux Power.

Get Flux Power alerts:

FLUX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Maxim Group dropped their price objective on Flux Power from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Flux Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FLUX. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Flux Power during the 3rd quarter worth about $189,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Flux Power during the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Flux Power by 469.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 94,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 77,775 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flux Power in the 3rd quarter valued at about $554,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flux Power in the 3rd quarter valued at about $539,000. 57.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ FLUX opened at $2.31 on Wednesday. Flux Power has a twelve month low of $2.00 and a twelve month high of $12.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.96 million, a PE ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 1.01.

About Flux Power (Get Rating)

Flux Power Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary Flux Power, Inc, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells lithium-ion energy storage solutions for lift trucks, airport ground support equipment, and other industrial and commercial applications in the United States. It offers battery management system (BMS) that provides cell balancing, charging, discharging, monitoring, and communication between the pack and the forklift.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Flux Power (FLUX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Flux Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flux Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.