Zacks: Brokerages Expect Hyzon Motors Inc. (NASDAQ:HYZN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.72 Million

Posted by on May 18th, 2022

Wall Street brokerages predict that Hyzon Motors Inc. (NASDAQ:HYZNGet Rating) will post $4.72 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Hyzon Motors’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $450,000.00 and the highest is $8.00 million. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hyzon Motors will report full-year sales of $48.55 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $31.37 million to $78.86 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $268.90 million, with estimates ranging from $111.75 million to $434.15 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Hyzon Motors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on HYZN shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Hyzon Motors in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hyzon Motors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Hyzon Motors from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Wedbush cut their target price on Hyzon Motors from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Hyzon Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $12.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hyzon Motors presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.89.

HYZN stock opened at $3.95 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.71. The company has a market capitalization of $979.15 million, a P/E ratio of -32.92 and a beta of 1.11. Hyzon Motors has a 1-year low of $2.85 and a 1-year high of $11.37.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HYZN. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hyzon Motors during the third quarter worth about $89,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Hyzon Motors during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $95,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Hyzon Motors during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hyzon Motors in the 3rd quarter valued at $9,333,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Hyzon Motors in the third quarter worth $132,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.32% of the company’s stock.

Hyzon Motors Inc, a hydrogen mobility company, provides decarbonized solutions for commercial vehicles market and hydrogen supply infrastructure. The company focuses on assembling and supplying hydrogen-powered FCEVs, including heavy-duty (Class 8) trucks, medium-duty (Class 6) trucks, light-duty (Class 3 and 4) trucks, and 40 and 60-foot (12 and18-meter) city and coach buses to commercial vehicle operators; and building and fostering a clean hydrogen supply ecosystem with leading partners from feedstock through hydrogen production, dispensing, and financing.

