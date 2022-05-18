Zacks: Brokerages Expect Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN) to Announce $0.32 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.32 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Marten Transport’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.31 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.33. Marten Transport reported earnings per share of $0.26 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 23.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Marten Transport will report full year earnings of $1.25 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.16 to $1.30. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.32. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Marten Transport.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The transportation company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.07. Marten Transport had a return on equity of 14.70% and a net margin of 9.15%. The firm had revenue of $287.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MRTN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Marten Transport from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Marten Transport in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on Marten Transport from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st.

In other news, Director Robert L. Demorest sold 10,313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.96, for a total value of $174,908.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas J. Winkel sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.93, for a total value of $59,790.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,324 shares of company stock valued at $526,179 over the last three months. 22.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Marten Transport in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marten Transport in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in shares of Marten Transport by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,289 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Marten Transport by 108.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,790 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Marten Transport during the fourth quarter worth approximately $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.50% of the company’s stock.

Marten Transport stock opened at $17.81 on Wednesday. Marten Transport has a 52 week low of $14.72 and a 52 week high of $19.94. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.49 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.23.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. Marten Transport’s payout ratio is presently 20.87%.

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

