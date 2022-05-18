Zacks: Brokerages Expect Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $147.89 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Get Rating) to report $147.89 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Rexford Industrial Realty’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $142.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $153.17 million. Rexford Industrial Realty posted sales of $104.36 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 41.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rexford Industrial Realty will report full-year sales of $593.22 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $580.50 million to $605.93 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $662.06 million, with estimates ranging from $652.32 million to $671.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Rexford Industrial Realty.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.07. Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 29.60% and a return on equity of 3.22%. The business had revenue of $140.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

REXR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $81.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, May 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $86.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.20.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of REXR. DigitalBridge Group Inc. lifted its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 2,797.2% during the first quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. now owns 9,155,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,436,000 after buying an additional 8,839,276 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in the fourth quarter worth approximately $336,883,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 7.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,698,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,693,104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587,612 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,810,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,606,859,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 19.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,626,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $646,126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375,680 shares in the last quarter. 98.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

REXR stock opened at $66.55 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Rexford Industrial Realty has a fifty-two week low of $53.29 and a fifty-two week high of $84.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.23. The stock has a market cap of $10.98 billion, a PE ratio of 75.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.69.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.315 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 143.18%.

About Rexford Industrial Realty

Rexford Industrial, a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties throughout Southern California infill markets, owns 232 properties with approximately 27.9 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.0 million rentable square feet.

