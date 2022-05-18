Zacks: Brokerages Expect Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) to Post $0.04 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) to post earnings of $0.04 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Tandem Diabetes Care’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.04) and the highest is $0.17. Tandem Diabetes Care reported earnings of $0.06 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tandem Diabetes Care will report full-year earnings of $0.36 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.66. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.76 to $1.41. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Tandem Diabetes Care.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The medical device company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.16). Tandem Diabetes Care had a return on equity of 1.64% and a net margin of 0.80%. The company had revenue of $175.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

TNDM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $155.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America assumed coverage on Tandem Diabetes Care in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Tandem Diabetes Care from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $111.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $142.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.27.

In related news, Director Christopher J. Twomey sold 248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.73, for a total transaction of $27,709.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $571,163.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Rebecca B. Robertson sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.73, for a total value of $145,095.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 5,000 shares of company stock worth $361,270 and sold 8,153 shares worth $870,264. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 109.8% during the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 12,545 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after purchasing an additional 6,566 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC raised its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after buying an additional 2,039 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care during the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,013,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 1,047.2% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,564 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $647,000 after buying an additional 5,079 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 40,402 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $4,698,000 after buying an additional 4,275 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TNDM opened at $74.71 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.84. The company has a current ratio of 6.21, a quick ratio of 5.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 933.99 and a beta of 0.66. Tandem Diabetes Care has a one year low of $67.03 and a one year high of $155.86.

About Tandem Diabetes Care (Get Rating)

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

