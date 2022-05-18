Zacks: Brokerages Expect Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK) Will Announce Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK – Get Rating) to post earnings of $0.03 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Teekay Tankers’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.76) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.81. Teekay Tankers posted earnings of ($1.23) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 102.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Teekay Tankers will report full year earnings of ($0.30) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.35) to $0.95. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.25) to $3.04. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Teekay Tankers.

Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The shipping company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $174.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.06 million. Teekay Tankers had a negative return on equity of 15.05% and a negative net margin of 40.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.65) earnings per share.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Teekay Tankers in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Teekay Tankers in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Teekay Tankers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of NYSE TNK opened at $18.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $627.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.68 and a beta of -0.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Teekay Tankers has a 52-week low of $9.89 and a 52-week high of $18.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.04.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TNK. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Teekay Tankers by 120.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 243,335 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,508,000 after acquiring an additional 132,910 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Teekay Tankers by 41.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 436,178 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $6,037,000 after acquiring an additional 127,480 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Teekay Tankers by 123.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 113,275 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 62,560 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Teekay Tankers during the third quarter worth $843,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Teekay Tankers by 12.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 378,620 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,241,000 after buying an additional 42,928 shares during the last quarter. 28.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teekay Tankers Ltd. provides marine transportation services to oil industries in Bermuda and internationally. The company offers voyage and time charter services; and offshore ship-to-ship transfer services of commodities primarily crude oil and refined oil products, as well as liquid gases and various other products.

