Zacks: Brokerages Expect Valens Semiconductor Ltd. (NYSE:VLN) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.09 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Valens Semiconductor Ltd. (NYSE:VLN – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of ($0.09) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Valens Semiconductor’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.10) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.07). The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Valens Semiconductor will report full-year earnings of ($0.35) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.37) to ($0.33). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.29) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.39) to ($0.24). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Valens Semiconductor.

Valens Semiconductor (NYSE:VLN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $20.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.00 million.

Separately, Citigroup dropped their target price on Valens Semiconductor from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Valens Semiconductor has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.17.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Magma Venture Partners General Partner Ltd. purchased a new stake in Valens Semiconductor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $147,382,000. Linse Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Valens Semiconductor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,168,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Valens Semiconductor by 671.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,896,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,703,000 after purchasing an additional 4,261,995 shares in the last quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new stake in Valens Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,849,000. Finally, Omni Partners US LLC purchased a new stake in Valens Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $740,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VLN opened at $3.25 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.62. Valens Semiconductor has a 52 week low of $3.07 and a 52 week high of $12.19.

Valens Semiconductor Ltd. engages in the provision of semiconductor products that enables high-speed video and data transmission for the audio-video and automotive industries. It offers HDBaseT technology, which enables the simultaneous delivery of ultra-high-definition digital video and audio, Ethernet, USB, control signals, and power through a single long-reach cable.

