Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Brickell Biotech (NASDAQ:BBI) to Sell

Brickell Biotech (NASDAQ:BBI – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Brickell Biotech, Inc. is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing prescription therapeutics for treatment of skin diseases. The company’s pipeline consists of therapeutics for hyperhidrosis, cutaneous T-cell lymphoma, psoriasis, and other prevalent severe skin diseases. Its products include Prozac(R), Gemzar(R), Cialis(R), Evista(R), Talz(R), Humulin(R), Cymbalta(R), Dysport(R), Juvederm(R) and Kybella(R). Brickell Biotech Inc., formerly known as Vical Incorporated, is based in San Diego, United States. “

Get Brickell Biotech alerts:

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on BBI. Lake Street Capital lowered Brickell Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Brickell Biotech in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on Brickell Biotech in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Brickell Biotech stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,630,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,770,031. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.26 and its 200 day moving average is $0.27. The company has a market cap of $20.29 million, a PE ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 0.13. Brickell Biotech has a 52-week low of $0.17 and a 52-week high of $1.04.

Brickell Biotech (NASDAQ:BBI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). Brickell Biotech had a negative return on equity of 191.55% and a negative net margin of 8,325.47%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.15) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Brickell Biotech will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Brickell Biotech by 111.9% during the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 168,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 89,038 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brickell Biotech by 69.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 63,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 25,985 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Brickell Biotech during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in shares of Brickell Biotech by 277.2% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 90,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 66,200 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Brickell Biotech by 142.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 75,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 44,248 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 14.99% of the company’s stock.

About Brickell Biotech (Get Rating)

Brickell Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in the development of various prescription therapeutics for the treatment of autoimmune, inflammatory, and other debilitating diseases in the United States. The company develops sofpironium bromide, which has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of primary axillary hyperhidrosis; BBI-02, an oral DYRK1A inhibitor for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; and BBI-10, a covalent stimulator of interferon genes inhibitor for the potential treatment of autoinflammatory and rare genetic diseases, as well as next-generation kinase inhibitors.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Brickell Biotech (BBI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Brickell Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brickell Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.