Zacks Investment Research Downgrades IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) to Sell

IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “IRIDEX Corporation is the leading worldwide provider of semiconductor-based laser systems used to treat eye diseases in ophthalmology and skin lesions in dermatology. The products are sold in the United States predominantly through a direct sales force and internationally through independent distributors. The company markets the products using three brand names: IRIS Medical to the ophthalmology market, IRIDERM to the dermatology market, and Light Solutions to the research market. “

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of IRIDEX in a research note on Friday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

IRIDEX stock opened at $3.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.12 and a 200-day moving average of $5.33. IRIDEX has a one year low of $2.88 and a one year high of $9.46. The company has a market cap of $49.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.83 and a beta of 1.23.

IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.04). IRIDEX had a negative net margin of 10.13% and a negative return on equity of 35.55%. The firm had revenue of $15.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. Analysts expect that IRIDEX will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in IRIDEX by 212.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,908 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 12,855 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in IRIDEX during the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of IRIDEX by 39.7% during the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 306,993 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,421,000 after purchasing an additional 87,240 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of IRIDEX by 5.6% during the first quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 227,119 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 12,018 shares during the period. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IRIDEX by 8.8% during the first quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 69,346 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.10% of the company’s stock.

IRIDEX Company Profile

IRIDEX Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology company, provides therapeutic based laser systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation to treat sight-threatening eye diseases in ophthalmology. It offers laser consoles, such as Cyclo G6 laser system for use in the treatment of glaucoma; IQ 532 and IQ 577 laser photocoagulation systems, which are used for the treatment of diabetic macular edema and other retinal diseases; and OcuLight TX, OcuLight SL, OcuLight SLx, OcuLight GL, and OcuLight GLx laser photocoagulation systems that are used to treat proliferative diabetic retinopathy, macular holes, retinal tears, and detachments.

