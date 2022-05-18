Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS) to Sell

Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Navitas Semiconductor is involved in GaN power IC’s industry. Navitas Semiconductor, formerly known as Live Oak Acquisition Corp. II, is based in EL SEGUNDO, Calif. “

NVTS has been the subject of several other research reports. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Navitas Semiconductor from $20.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Navitas Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Navitas Semiconductor from $13.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Navitas Semiconductor in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Finally, CJS Securities assumed coverage on Navitas Semiconductor in a research note on Monday, March 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.57.

NVTS stock opened at $7.01 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 26.04 and a current ratio of 27.16. Navitas Semiconductor has a twelve month low of $5.34 and a twelve month high of $22.19.

Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $6.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.51 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.27) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Navitas Semiconductor will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of Navitas Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Navitas Semiconductor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Navitas Semiconductor in the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Navitas Semiconductor by 220.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 6,236 shares during the period. Finally, Teramo Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Navitas Semiconductor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $170,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.37% of the company’s stock.

Navitas Semiconductor Company Profile

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, and sells gallium nitride (GaN) power integrated circuits in China, the United States, Taiwan, Korea, and internationally. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

