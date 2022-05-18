Zacks Investment Research Downgrades NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) to Sell

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NetScout Systems, Inc. is a leading provider of business assurance – a powerful combination of service assurance, cybersecurity, and business intelligence solutions – for today’s most demanding service provider, enterprise and government networks. NETSCOUT’s Adaptive Service Intelligence (ASI) technology continuously monitors the service delivery environment to identify performance issues and provides insight into network-based security threats, helping teams to quickly resolve issues that can cause business disruptions or impact user experience. NETSCOUT delivers unmatched service visibility and protects the digital infrastructure that supports our connected world. “

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of NetScout Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th.

NetScout Systems stock opened at $34.99 on Wednesday. NetScout Systems has a 1 year low of $26.01 and a 1 year high of $35.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.79. The company has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.98, a PEG ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 0.64.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $191.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.50 million. NetScout Systems had a return on equity of 4.66% and a net margin of 4.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that NetScout Systems will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NetScout Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new stake in shares of NetScout Systems during the first quarter worth $63,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of NetScout Systems by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,929 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of NetScout Systems by 51.7% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,875 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,321 shares during the period. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NetScout Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. 93.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NetScout Systems, Inc provides service assurance and cybersecurity solutions for protect digital business services against disruptions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

