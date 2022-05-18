Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA) to Hold

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Mizuho reduced their price target on Satsuma Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th.

STSA stock opened at $3.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $94.65 million, a P/E ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 1.03. Satsuma Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $2.51 and a twelve month high of $7.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.75 and a 200-day moving average of $4.51.

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The financial services provider reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.01). On average, analysts predict that Satsuma Pharmaceuticals will post -1.94 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STSA. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $995,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 20.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 7,176 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 8.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 219,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $835,000 after purchasing an additional 17,180 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,769,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,963,000 after purchasing an additional 53,787 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.56% of the company’s stock.

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, developing novel therapeutic products for the acute treatment of migraines. The company's lead product candidate is STS101, a drug-device combination of a proprietary dry-powder formulation of dihydroergotamine mesylate, which is in SUMMIT Phase 3 efficacy trials and can be self-administered with proprietary pre-filled, single-use, and nasal delivery device.

