Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) to Hold

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Shoe Carnival, Inc. is one of the nation’s largest family footwear retailers, offering a broad assortment of moderately priced dress, casual and athletic footwear for men, women and children with emphasis on national and regional name brands. The Company operates 404 stores in 33 states and Puerto Rico, and offers online shopping at www.shoecarnival.com. Headquartered in Evansville, IN, Shoe Carnival trades on the NASDAQ Stock Market LLC under the symbol SCVL. Shoe Carnival is committed to earning the highest level of respect of their customers, shareholders, communities and employees. “

Get Shoe Carnival alerts:

SCVL has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Shoe Carnival in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Shoe Carnival in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.00.

Shares of SCVL opened at $31.72 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.49. Shoe Carnival has a fifty-two week low of $27.59 and a fifty-two week high of $46.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $893.55 million, a PE ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 1.39.

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.37. Shoe Carnival had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 38.92%. The company had revenue of $313.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $293.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Shoe Carnival will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Shoe Carnival news, Director Andrea R. Guthrie sold 1,300 shares of Shoe Carnival stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.40, for a total transaction of $40,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,746 shares in the company, valued at $777,024.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 32.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC raised its position in Shoe Carnival by 181.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Shoe Carnival by 111.0% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Shoe Carnival by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Shoe Carnival by 164.6% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Shoe Carnival by 79.9% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.18% of the company’s stock.

Shoe Carnival Company Profile (Get Rating)

Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. The company offers range of dress, casual, work, and athletic shoes, as well as sandals and boots for men, women, and children; and various accessories. As of January 29, 2022, it operated 372 stores in 35 states and Puerto Rico under the Shoe Carnival banner; and 21 locations across the Southeast under the Shoe Station banner.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Shoe Carnival (SCVL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Shoe Carnival Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shoe Carnival and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.