Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI) to Hold

Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Trevi Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of nalbuphine ER to treat serious neurologically mediated conditions. The company is currently developing nalbuphine ER for the treatment of chronic pruritus, chronic cough in patients with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and levodopa-induced dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson’s disease. Trevi Therapeutics Inc. is based in New Haven, Connecticut. “

Separately, Aegis began coverage on shares of Trevi Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TRVI traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.24. The company had a trading volume of 77,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 323,496. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.37 and its 200-day moving average is $1.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $86.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 0.31. Trevi Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.46 and a 52 week high of $3.73.

Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.07. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.43) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Trevi Therapeutics will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Trevi Therapeutics news, major shareholder Paul Edward Walker acquired 3,580,526 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.90 per share, with a total value of $6,802,999.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 10,421,428 shares in the company, valued at $19,800,713.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 36.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRVI. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trevi Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trevi Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trevi Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Trevi Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trevi Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $95,000. 75.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trevi Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of Haduvio to treat serious neurologically mediated conditions. The company is developing Haduvio, an oral extended-release formulation of nalbuphine, which is in phase IIb/III clinical trial for the treatment of chronic pruritus, chronic cough in patients with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

