Zacks Investment Research Lowers Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) to Hold

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sandstorm Gold Ltd. is a gold streaming company engaged in providing upfront financing for gold mining companies. It focuses on completing gold purchase agreements with gold mining companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. Sandstorm Gold Ltd. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SAND. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Sandstorm Gold to a “buy” rating and set a $10.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 21st. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Sandstorm Gold from C$10.00 to C$12.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on Sandstorm Gold in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James decreased their price target on Sandstorm Gold from $10.00 to $9.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Sandstorm Gold from C$12.50 to C$13.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.33.

Shares of SAND stock opened at $6.36 on Wednesday. Sandstorm Gold has a twelve month low of $5.30 and a twelve month high of $9.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.75 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.88.

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $29.82 million for the quarter. Sandstorm Gold had a return on equity of 5.23% and a net margin of 26.67%. Analysts forecast that Sandstorm Gold will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SAND. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in Sandstorm Gold during the first quarter worth approximately $31,325,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Sandstorm Gold by 221.6% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,835,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,380,000 after buying an additional 1,264,793 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Sandstorm Gold by 6.5% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 20,290,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,943,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246,469 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 27.2% in the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,896,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,348,000 after buying an additional 618,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Sandstorm Gold by 75.9% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,011,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,826,000 after purchasing an additional 436,343 shares in the last quarter. 40.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. The company focuses on acquiring royalties and gold and other metals purchase agreements (streams) from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. It offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

